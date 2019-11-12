Monroe Named GLIAC North Player of the Week

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech senior forward Kyle Monroe has been named the named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division Player of the Week, announced Tuesday by the conference office. Monroe helped lead the Huskies to a pair of wins over McKendree University and Lewis University on opening weekend of the 2019-20 season.



Monroe, who hails from Green Bay, Wisconsin, had two big performances for the Huskies in the wins at the GLIAC/GLVC Crossover Tournament this past weekend. Monroe averaged 26 points per game with a weekend high of 29 points in the season opening 78-73 victory at McKendree. Monroe also picked up his first double-double of the season thanks to 10 rebounds and 23 points in Sunday’s 63-54 triumph over Lewis. Monroe also combined for 19 rebounds, five assists, and four steals while firing in 16 of 19 chances at the free throw line in the two games.Monroe and the Huskies are back on the court this Sunday when they travel to Winona State for another non-conference contest. The tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. eastern time.

Courtesy: MTU Athletics