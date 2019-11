MPC All-Conference Volleyball Team Announced

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kentucky's latest freshman star is a guard from Texas who likes to smile wide and take big shots.Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points, including a clutch 3 that beat the shot clock with a minute left, and the second-ranked Wildcats opened the season with a 69-62 victory over No. 1 Michigan State on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic.