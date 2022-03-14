EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Spartans are heading to the NCAA tournament for the 24th consecutive time.

The Spartans are a No. 7 seed in the West Region and will play Davidson in the first round. Former MSU point guard Foster Loyer has starred for the Wildcats after transferring before the season.

If the Spartans win in the first round, they’ll likely play the Duke Blue Devils, who have had the Spartans number over the years.

The Spartans will play in the West Region, which also has No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 3 Texas Tech.

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan survived a bubble scare and made the tournament. They are a No. 11 seed and will play No. 6 seed Colorado State in the first round.

The Wolverines bracket has No. 1 seed Arizona, and No. 2 Villanova.