HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech men’s basketball announced its 2023-24 regular season schedule on Monday (June 5). The Huskies will play a full slate of 18 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games this winter and host 15 opponents at SDC Gymnasium in Houghton.
Tech begins non-conference play in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin with Missouri S&T (Nov. 11) and Upper Iowa (Nov. 12) in the Midwest Crossover Tournament. The Huskies have a rematch with Missouri St. Louis at home on November 18. The Tritons made a run to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight last season.
After a quick jaunt to St. Cloud State on November 21, Tech is on home court for an extended six-game homestand to close out the year. Included are GLIAC opponents Saginaw Valley State (Dec. 7) and Wayne State (Dec. 9). Conference action continues after the holidays, including a four-game road swing in the final two weeks of January.
The Huskies face rival and defending GLIAC Champion Northern Michigan in Marquette on January 27 and host the Wildcats on February 17. Tech closes the regular season with Grand Valley State at SDC Gymnasium March 2 for Senior Day.
Fans can watch all home games this season, including live statistics by subscribing to FloSports. The Huskies continue its long-standing radio broadcasting partnership with J&J Broadcasting, including Mix 93.5 FM WKMJ and AM 920 WMPL. Mitch Lake remains the Huskies’ home play-by-play voice with Josh Ylitalo providing color commentary.
With a young squad last season, the Huskies finished 10-20 overall (5-13 GLIAC) and made a memorable run to the GLIAC Tournament Championship in Big Rapids, Michigan. The Huskies began their postseason with an upset over No. 1 seed Wisconsin Parkside 73-68 in the quarterfinals.
Ticket information can be found at BuyHuskiesTickets.com or by calling the central ticket office (located inside the Student Development Center) at 906-487-2073.
2023-24 Opponents
|Date
|Opponent
|Division/Conference
|2022-23 Record
|2022-23 Postseason
|Last Matchup
|Nov. 11
|Missouri S&T
|NCAA II/GLVC
|16-12 (10-10)
|–
|1/2/93 W, 79-67 (Rolla, Mo.)
|Nov. 12
|Upper Iowa
|NCAA II/NSIC
|16-13 (13-9)
|NSIC Quarterfinalist
|n/a
|Nov. 18
|Missouri St. Louis
|NCAA II/GLVC
|24-11 (11-9)
|GLVC Champion/NCAA Elite Eight
|11/23/22 L, 75-57 (St. Louis, Mo.)
|Nov. 21
|St. Cloud State
|NCAA II/NSIC
|10-18 (7-15)
|NSIC Quarterfinalist
|11/27/22 L, 74-56 (St. Cloud, Minn.)
|Nov. 25
|Minnesota Duluth
|NCAA II/NSIC
|26-10 (16-6)
|NSIC Runner-Up/NCAA Elite Eight
|11/26/22 L, 99-65 (Duluth, Minn.)
|Nov. 26
|Minnesota State Moorhead
|NCAA II/NSIC
|25-7 (17-5)
|NSIC Champion/NCAA Region Quarterfinalist
|11/18/17 L, 89-82 OT (Moorhead, Minn.)
|Dec. 7/Feb. 24
|Saginaw Valley State
|NCAA II/GLIAC
|14-15 (9-9)
|GLIAC Quarterfinalist
|2/4/23 W, 75-67 (Houghton, Mich.)
|Dec. 9/Feb. 22
|Wayne State
|NCAA II/GLIAC
|8-17 (5-13)
|–
|2/2/23 W, 78-58 (Houghton, Mich.)
|Dec. 17
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|NCAA II/GMAC
|15-14 (11-9)
|GMAC Quarterfinalist
|12/19/22 L, 85-65 (Owensboro, Ky.)
|Dec. 19
|Winona State
|NCAA II/NSIC
|15-12 (10-12)
|–
|11/17/19 L, 62-59 (Winona, Minn.)
|Dec. 30
|Algoma (Ontario)
|OUA/USports
|3-19 (3-19)
|–
|12/21/19 W, 117-60 (Houghton, Mich.)
|Jan. 4/Mar. 2
|Grand Valley State
|NCAA II/GLIAC
|18-12 (11-7)
|GLIAC Semifinalist
|3/4/23 W, 73-69 (Big Rapids, Mich.)
|Jan. 6/Feb. 29
|Davenport
|NCAA II/GLIAC
|7-21 (3-15)
|–
|2/11/23 W, 77-71 (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
|Jan. 11/Feb. 3
|Ferris State
|NCAA II/GLIAC
|24-9 (13-5)
|GLIAC Semfinalist/NCAA Region Semifinalist
|1/26/23 L, 78-50 (Big Rapids, Mich.)
|Jan. 13/Feb. 1
|Lake Superior State
|NCAA II/GLIAC
|13-14 (12-6)
|GLIAC Quarterfinalist
|1/28/23 W, 76-71 (Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.)
|Jan. 18/Feb. 10
|Wisconsin Parkside
|NCAA II/GLIAC
|21-9 (14-4)
|GLIAC Quarterfinalist/NCAA Region Quarterfinalist
|3/1/23 W, 73-68 (Kenosha, Wis.)
|Jan. 20/Feb. 8
|Purdue Northwest
|NCAA II/GLIAC
|12-17 (5-13)
|GLIAC Quarterfinalist
|2/16/23 W, 71-70 (Houghton, Mich.)