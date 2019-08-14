MTU Men’s Basketball Releases 2019-20 Schedule

Aug 14, 2019

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Head Coach Kevin Luke and the Michigan Tech men’s basketball program are pleased to announce the upcoming 2019-20 schedule. This year’s slate of games will include 12 and possibly 13 regular season home dates, with the home opener scheduled for Saturday November 23 against Minnesota Duluth. Tech is also looking at potentially adding an additional home game in December to the season schedule.

The Huskies will meet some familiar foes once again this season and some new opponents have been added to the non-conference schedule as well. Tech opens the year Saturday November 9th and 10that the McKendree/Lewis Invitational followed by a trip west to Minnesota to face Winona State on November 17. The Huskies then play Minnesota Duluth before flying out to Alaska to take part in the Seawolf Thanksgiving Classic November 29 and 30. Tech will play the tournament host Alaska Anchorage the first night and will then meet Alaska Fairbanks on day two of the tournament.



The Huskies tip-off the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference schedule at home against Saginaw Valley State on December 5. The game against the Cardinals begins a five game home stand the features additional GLIAC games against Northwood (Dec. 7), Northern Michigan (Dec. 15), Wayne State (Jan. 2), and Ashland (Jan. 4).



The Huskies will battle Ashland and Wayne State one time in 2019-20 while facing the other GLIAC schools twice, once at home and once on the road. Tech also plays Parkside, Purdue Northwest, Lake Superior State, Ferris State, Grand Valley State, and Davenport again this season. Tech’s second showdown against rival Northern Michigan is the regular season finale in Marquette on February 27.



Tech finished the 2018-19 season with an overall record of 11-16 and 6-14 in the GLIAC and are preparing for the upcoming 2019-20 campaign.



The complete 2019-20 schedule can be viewed by clicking on the link at the top of the press release. Game times are subject to change.

Courtesy: MTU Athletics