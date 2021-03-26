Munising wins back to back district titles Sports by: Jake Durant Posted: Mar 26, 2021 / 11:40 PM EDT / Updated: Mar 26, 2021 / 11:40 PM EDT Munising, Mich. (WJMN) – Behind a team high 17 points by Emmy Crisp, the Munising Mustangs were able to capture back-to-back district titles after topping Rapid River, 43 to 25 on Friday night. Latest Posts Munising wins back to back district titles Harden, Griffin help Nets hold off Pistons 113-111 Aaron Jones officially signs new deal with the Packers U-M ice hockey removed from NCAA tournament due to COVID-19 protocols 2021 NCAA Tournament: What Sweet 16 games to watch