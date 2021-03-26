Munising wins back to back district titles

Munising, Mich. (WJMN) – Behind a team high 17 points by Emmy Crisp, the Munising Mustangs were able to capture back-to-back district titles after topping Rapid River, 43 to 25 on Friday night.

