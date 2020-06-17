Nascar Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett announces coronavirus diagnosis

Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, talks to NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and NBC announcer Dale Jarrett in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway on July 7, 2016 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and now is in quarantine.

The 63-year-old Jarrett broke the news during NASCAR’s Hall of Fame announcement, explaining that’s why he did not return to NBCSN’s studio with the other hosts.

The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion said the only symptom he had was a slight cough and that he was doing well.

“I’ve been one of the very fortunate ones that my symptom has only been a slight cough throughout all of this and it’s really getting less and less each day, so I’m doing very, very well,” Jarrett said.

“All I can say is follow all the guidelines stay as safe as you possibly can and hopefully we can all get through this in the very near future.”