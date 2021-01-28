Anthony Davis ruled out for Lakers at Detroit

Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis (3) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Davis has been ruled out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game at Detroit on Thursday night with a right quad contusion.

Davis had 23 points and eight rebounds in a loss at Philadelphia on Wednesday night. He’s missed two games previously this season.

The loss Wednesday was the Lakers’ first road defeat of the season. Los Angeles is 3-1 so far on its current seven-game trip.

Davis is averaging 21.9 points and 8.8 rebounds.

