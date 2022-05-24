MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named to the 2021-22 All-NBA First Team.

Announced on Tuesday, Antetokounmpo makes his fourth consecutive All-NBA First Team and marks the sixth consecutive season the Greek Freak’s made an All-NBA team. He now passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Sidney Moncrief for the most All-NBA teams in Milwaukee Bucks history.

Coming off of his ninth NBA season, Antetokounmpo averaged a career-high 29.9 points per game, which was third in the league behind Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (30.3ppg) and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (30.6ppg).

This was the highest-scoring season by a Milwaukee Buck since Abdul-Jabbar averaged 30.0 points per game in the 1974-75 season.

The king of dad jokes also averaged 11.6 rebounds per game (6th in the NBA), 5.8 assists per game(18th in NBA), and 1.36 blocks per game (11th in NBA). He also shot 55.3% from the field and for the fourth time in his career averaged 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists per game.

The All-NBA Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for each vote to the All-NBA First team and Antetokounmpo was the only player on the list to receive all 100 possible first-team votes, giving him 500 total points.

Antetokounmpo was joined on the All-NBA First Team with fellow stars Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns, Luka Dončić from the Dallas Mavericks, Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets, and Jayson Tatum from the Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ season ended in the Eastern Conference Semifinals after losing to the Celtics in seven games.