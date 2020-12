Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Houston Rockets forward Gary Clark, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Detroit, Mich. (WJMN) – The Detroit Pistons announced their official 2020-21 training camp roster, Thursday, including the singing on Anthony Lamb and LiAngelo Ball to contracts.

Lamb, 6-6, 225, went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft after a four-year college career at the University of Vermont. in 118 career games, he averaged 16.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Ball, 6-5, 230, played professionally in Lithuania during the 2019-2020 season.

Here is the Pistons 2020-21 training camp roster:

