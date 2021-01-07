Fast start helps Bucks breeze past Pistons 130-115
by: Jake DurantPosted: / Updated:
LATEST SPORTS VIDEO
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points and Khris Middleton added 23 as the Milwaukee Bucks rolled past the Detroit Pistons 130-115 for their third straight victory. This marked the second time in three nights that the Bucks and Pistons have faced off in Milwaukee. The Bucks beat the Pistons 125-115 on Monday and have now won their last nine regular-season meetings with Detroit. Jerami Grant had 31 points for the Pistons to lead all scorers.
Latest Posts
- Dickinson-led No. 10 Michigan routs No. 16 Minnesota 82-57
- Fast start helps Bucks breeze past Pistons 130-115
- Ford field to play host to 11-player finals; Brighton site for 8-player finals
- Limited Spectators to be Allowed at Remaining MHSAA Football, Girls Volleyball Tournaments
- Bianca Smith becomes first Black female coach in professional baseball