Fast start helps Bucks breeze past Pistons 130-115

Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton plays against the Boston Celtics during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points and Khris Middleton added 23 as the Milwaukee Bucks rolled past the Detroit Pistons 130-115 for their third straight victory. This marked the second time in three nights that the Bucks and Pistons have faced off in Milwaukee. The Bucks beat the Pistons 125-115 on Monday and have now won their last nine regular-season meetings with Detroit. Jerami Grant had 31 points for the Pistons to lead all scorers.

