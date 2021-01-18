Heat rally from 19 down, top Pistons 113-107 to end slide

NBA

by: TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) and center Bam Adebayo (13) attempt to block a pass by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

LATEST SPORTS VIDEO

More The Big Game

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 28 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Miami Heat got their biggest comeback win of the season, rallying from 19 down to beat the Detroit Pistons 113-107 to snap a three-game slide. Goran Dragic scored 22 for the Heat, who got 18 apiece from Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn. Miami was again without Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley because of virus protocols and Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard with injuries. Jerami Grant had 27 points for Detroit. Wayne Ellington made seven 3-pointers and scored 24 for the Pistons.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula

Trending Stories