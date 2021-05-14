Howard, Jokic lead Nuggets past Pistons 104-91

DETROIT (AP) — Markus Howard scored a career-high 20 points and Nikola Jokic had a triple-double as the Denver Nuggets moved closer to a higher playoff seed with a 104-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Denver improved to 3-0 on a four-game road trip that will finish the regular season. The Pistons lost for the 11th time in 13 games. Hamadou Diallo led the Pistons with 18 points, Tyler Cook scored 17 and Deividas Sirvydis added a career-high 16. The Pistons only dressed eight players, with the oldest being 25-year-old Jahlil Okafor.
