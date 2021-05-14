Howard, Jokic lead Nuggets past Pistons 104-91

  • Denver Nuggets guard Shaquille Harrison (3) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Deividas Sirvydis (91) and guard Saben Lee during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Denver Nuggets guard Markus Howard (00) makes a layup next to Detroit Pistons forward Tyler Cook (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey on the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee (34) makes a layup as Detroit Pistons center Jahlil Okafor defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38) loses control of the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Markus Howard (00) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38) passes as Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee, left, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson passes as Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) and guard Markus Howard defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons center Jahlil Okafor (13) is fouled by Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee (34) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) loses control of the ball as Denver Nuggets center Bol Bol (10) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Markus Howard scored a career-high 20 points and Nikola Jokic had a triple-double as the Denver Nuggets moved closer to a higher playoff seed with a 104-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Denver improved to 3-0 on a four-game road trip that will finish the regular season. The Pistons lost for the 11th time in 13 games. Hamadou Diallo led the Pistons with 18 points, Tyler Cook scored 17 and Deividas Sirvydis added a career-high 16. The Pistons only dressed eight players, with the oldest being 25-year-old Jahlil Okafor.

