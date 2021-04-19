Late baskets from Jacksons lead Pistons over Cavs, 109-105

NBA

by: MATT SCHOCH Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
  • Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) makes a layup as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton battle for control during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) attempts a layup as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) reaches in on Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Cleveland Cavaliers forward Taurean Prince (12) knocks the ball away from Detroit Pistons forward Tyler Cook (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Frank Jackson scored 20 points, including a tiebreaking baseline drive in the final minute, lifting the Detroit Pistons to a 109-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jackson was fouled on his basket with 29 seconds left. He missed the free throw but the Cavaliers couldn’t secure the rebound. Josh Jackson grabbed it and then scored to go up 107-103 with 16.5 seconds remaining, giving the Cavaliers their fifth loss in six games. Collin Sexton scored 28 points and Darius Garland added 23 for the Cavaliers. The backcourt scored the final 20 points for Cleveland.

