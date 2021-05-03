Magic top Pistons 119-112 behind Bamba’s big night

NBA

by: By NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:
  • Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) drives as Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Orlando Magic guard Chasson Randle (25) makes a layup as Detroit Pistons forward Tyler Cook defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) is defended by Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Mo Bamba had 22 points and 15 rebounds — both career highs — and the Orlando Magic beat the Detroit Pistons 119-112. Saddiq Bey led Detroit with 26 points in a game that had little at stake — with the possible exception of lottery positioning. The Pistons have the second-worst record in the NBA. Orlando is now even with Oklahoma City for the fourth-worst mark. The Magic led 51-48 at halftime and then shot 13 of 18 from the field in the third.

