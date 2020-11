FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 file photo, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. The unusual resumption of the NBA season during the coronavirus pandemic is making mental health a priority. Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday expects basketball to be the easy part of living in the NBA’s “bubble” when 22 teams gather in Central Florida to resume their suspended seasons later this month. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

Milwaukee, Wisc. (WJMN) – The New Orleans Pelicans are sending point guard Jrue Holiday to Bucks for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three future first-round picks and pick swaps according to multiple NBA insiders.

Last season with the Pelicans Holiday averaged 19.1ppg, 6.7apg, 4.7rbg, and 1.6spg.

Latest Posts