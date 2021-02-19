Morant leads Grizzlies in late rally to defeat Detroit

NBA

by: CLAY BAILEY Associated Press



Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington (8) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) and guard Grayson Allen (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 29 points — 21 in the second half —  Jonas Valanciunas added 17 points and 15 rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies rallied down the stretch for a 109-95 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Kyle Anderson added 16 for Memphis as the Grizzlies won their second straight. Jerami Grant and Delon Wright led the Pistons with 16 points each, while Josh Jackson added 15. Rookie Saddiq Bey finished with 14 points for Detroit.

