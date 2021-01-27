NBA reporter, Grand Rapids native Sekou Smith dies at 48

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — NBA reporter and Grand Rapids native Sekou Smith has died, the league announced Tuesday night. He was 48 years old.

Smith covered the game of basketball for more than 20 years.

According to reports, Sekou died after a battle with COVID-19.

The NBA released a statement on Sekou’s death.

“Sekou was one of the most affable and dedicated reporters in the NBA and a terrific friend to so many across the league,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in the statement. “Sekou’s love of basketball was clear to everyone who knew him and it always shine through in his work.”

The Detroit Pistons also released a statement:

“For nearly two decades, the Grand Rapids native provided insightful information to audiences across multiple platforms, and brought humor & personality to interviews with our team,” the team’s statement read in part.