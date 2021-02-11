Pacers snap 4-game skid with 111-95 win over Pistons

NBA

by: NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives past Indiana Pacers guard Justin Holiday (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LATEST SPORTS VIDEO

More The Big Game
  • Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives past Indiana Pacers guard Justin Holiday (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin is fouled next to Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) runs into the defense of Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) loses control of the ball as Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) passes as Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Smith Jr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) is fouled by Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb drives during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott reacts after a turnover during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) drives past Indiana Pacers guard Justin Holiday (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Indiana Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 111-95 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Malcolm Brogdon added 18 points and Jeremy Lamb scored 17 for the Pacers, who posted a season-low 94 points in a loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday. One night later, it was Detroit that struggled offensively, shooting 5 of 28 from 3-point range. Josh Jackson led the Pistons with 18 points, and rookie Isaiah Stewart added 17 in his first start at center.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula

Trending Stories