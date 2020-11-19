Pistons draft point guard Killian Hayes with 7th pick

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons selected point guard Killian Hayes with the No. 7 pick in the NBA draft. The 6-foot-5 Hayes was one of the draft’s top international prospects. He was born in Florida but grew up in western France. The Pistons went the international route in the first round last year as well when they took Sekou Doumbouya, a Guinea native who moved to France when he was young. The Pistons also agreed to a deal with Houston, acquiring the 16th pick and Trevor Ariza for a future first-round selection, according to a person with knowledge of the trade. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced.