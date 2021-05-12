Pistons extending Casey through 2023-24 season

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a contract extension with coach Dwane Casey through the 2023-24 season. Casey is wrapping up his third season with the rebuilding Pistons, who at 20-50 have the second-worst record in the NBA. Detroit is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, but the Pistons do have some young players who have shown promise, such as rookies Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart. Detroit has completely overhauled its roster since the start of 2020, parting ways with Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and several other players who received significant playing time.