Pistons re-sign Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson, Rodney McGruder

Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) attempts a layup as Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have re-signed guards Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson and Rodney McGruder. The team announced the deals Wednesday, adding depth on their young roster that features No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. The Pistons acquired Joseph after sending guard Delon Wright to Sacramento in March and he averaged 12 points in 19 games for them last season. Joseph has averaged seven points a game over 10 seasons with San Antonio, Indiana, Toronto, the Kings and Detroit. Jackson averaged a career-high 9.8 points over 40 games with the Pistons. McGruder averaged 5.7 points in 16 games last season in Detroit.

