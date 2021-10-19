Pistons rule out Cade Cunningham for opener against Bulls

NBA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham watches from the sideline during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has been ruled out of the team’s season-opening game against the Chicago Bulls due to a sprained right ankle. Detroit will host the Bulls on Wednesday night without Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. Cunningham hurt his ankle early in training camp and did not play in the preseason. Detroit is counting on the 6-foot-8 guard to help restore success. The Pistons have earned a spot in the playoffs just twice since 2009, when they ended an eight-year playoff run that included their third NBA championship.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories