Pistons snap skid with 111-97 win over Grizzlies

DETROIT (AP) — Wayne Ellington and Cory Joseph scored 18 points apiece to help the Detroit Pistons snap a four-game losing streak with a 111-97 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies entered the game with a half-game lead over Golden State for eighth place in the Western Conference, but Memphis couldn’t take advantage of this matchup against a Detroit team with more than a few absences. The Pistons still have the second-worst record in the NBA, but they’re just a half-game behind Minnesota. Oklahoma City, Orlando and Cleveland aren’t far ahead of Detroit either.

