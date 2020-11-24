Pistons trade Bradley to 76ers for Zhaire Smith

(AP) - A person with knowledge of the trade says the Houston Rockets have agreed to send Trevor Ariza and the 16th pick in the NBA draft to the Detroit Pistons for a future first-round pick. The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to send Al Horford and a protected future first-round pick to Oklahoma City, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The Thunder also acquired the 17th overall pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations, for the 25th and 28th picks and point guard Ricky Rubio.

