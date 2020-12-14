Pistons waive LiAngelo Ball, 2 others; Lavar Ball sounds off on Pistons organization
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have waived guard LiAngelo Ball and forwards Louis King and Anthony Lamb. The Pistons announced the moves Monday. King played on a two-way contract with the Pistons last season. Lamb and Ball were signed earlier this month. Ball is the brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets lottery pick LaMelo Ball. LiAngelo Ball entered the 2018 NBA draft and was not selected.
Monday afternoon, Lavar Ball, the father of LiAngelo took to social media with a message to the Pistons organization:
“The people in Detroit are great. I love the fans, but the franchise over there is raggedy as hell. They don’t know a good player. I was giving them a lottery pick for free!”
