QBs Stafford, Allen, several TEs injured on rough NFL Sunday

(AP)- Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford left for good in the fourth quarter Sunday against Minnesota to undergo concussion protocol after being struck in the head during a sack, a mishap that capped a very difficult week for the leader of Detroit’s offense. Officials sent Stafford to the sideline after he was slow to get up from being hit by Eric Wilson and Armon Watts. Stafford was eventually walked to the locker room by two team doctors, then was removed from concussion protocol after the game. Washington quarterback Kyle Allen also left with an injury, hurting his left ankle in a loss to the Giants.

