Rockets withstand final review in 103-102 win over Pistons
by: NOAH TRISTER AP Sports WriterPosted: / Updated:
DETROIT (AP) — Jerami Grant’s driving layup on the final play came too late, and the Houston Rockets held on for a 103-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Down one with 3.4 seconds remaining, the Pistons inbounded to Grant, who faked a handoff to Blake Griffin and then drove down the right side of the lane. Time clearly ran out before he laid the ball in, but he was also bumped by Houston’s P.J. Tucker. Replays showed that contact also came after time expired. Eric Gordon scored 20 points for Houston, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Grant led the Pistons with 21 points.
