Run in 4th lifts Warriors over Pistons 116-106

by: NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) passes the ball next to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 31 points and Andrew Wiggins added 27 to lift the Golden State Warriors to a 116-106 victory over the winless Detroit Pistons. The injury-plagued Warriors have won two in a row after dropping their first two games by a combined 65 points. The decisive stretch Tuesday came with Curry on the bench. Rookie big man James Wiseman had a dunk and Wiggins followed with a 3-pointer to cap a 12-0 run that put Golden State up 98-89 in the fourth quarter. Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 27 points.

