t has season-high 35 points, Pistons top Rockets 112-104

NBA

  • Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr., left, passes the ball as Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) and center Kelly Olynyk (13) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
  • Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk, right, tries to save the ball from going out of bounds as Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
  • Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) grabs a rebound from Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
  • Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) dunks as Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk, right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
  • Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, right, drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, left rear, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
  • Houston Rockets center Daniel Theis (27) and Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart reach for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
  • Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) passes the ball as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
  • Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (AP) — Jerami Grant scored a season-high 35 points to help the Detroit Pistons beat the Houston Rockets 112-104 on Wednesday night in a matchup of two of the worst teams in the NBA. Grant shot 12 of 23 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Detroit improved to 2-8, and Houston dropped to 1-10. The meeting was the first between the top two picks in the July draft. Cade Cunningham, Detroit’s choice as the No. 1 pick, had 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting. Houston’s Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick, had 23 points on 8-of-20 shooting.

