Towns, Edwards lead Timberwolves past undermanned Pistons

NBA

by: DAVE HOGG Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
  • Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes drives as Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons forward Tyler Cook controls the ball behind Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, left, and Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38) chase the loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) shoots over the defense of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid passes during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons forward Sekou Doumbouya (45) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) loses control of the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey makes a lay up as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points and Anthony Edwards added 22 as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Detroit Pistons 119-100 in a game with significant lottery implications. Minnesota’s second straight win was its 22nd in 69 games, while the Pistons dropped to 20-50. The Houston Rockets (16-53) are the only team with fewer wins than Detroit. There are three teams – the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers – with 21 wins.Ricky Rubio added 19 points for Minnesota while DeAngelo Russell had 15 points and 10 assists.Saddiq Bey had 21 points and Saben Lee added 20 for Detroit, which lost for the 10th time in 12 games.

