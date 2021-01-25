Wright, Ellington lead Pistons over 76ers 119-104

Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington (8) reacts after a three-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

  • Detroit Pistons guard Delon Wright (55) steals the ball away from Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) loses control of the ball next to Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) drives on Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Delon Wright scored a career-high 28 points and Wayne Ellington had another impressive shooting night for Detroit, leading the Pistons to a 119-104 victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers. Jerami Grant scored 25 points for the Pistons, who still have the NBA’s worst record but took advantage of Joel Embiid’s absence. The Philadelphia star was out with back tightness. Tobias Harris led the Sixers with 25 points. Ellington scored 20 for the Pistons and shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range. He is 30 of 50 from beyond the arc in his last six games.

