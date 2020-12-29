Young, Bogdanovic pace Hawks’ 128-120 win over Pistons

GEORGE HENRY AP Sports Writer

Detroit Pistons guard Saddiq Bey (41) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 29 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons 128-120 in their home opener. John Collins finished with 15 points for the Hawks, who are 3-0 for the first time since 2016-17 and hit 20 3-pointers while shooting 47.6% beyond the arc. Young’s 3 from the right wing put Atlanta up 122-112 with 1:47 remaining before Jerami Grant’s 3 trimmed the lead to five with 1:05 left. Collins hit two free throws and Young sealed it with four free throws in the final minute. The Pistons dropped to 0-3.

