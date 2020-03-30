Michigan forward Livers applies for early entry to NBA draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan forward Isaiah Livers is applying for early entry into the NBA draft.

The school says Livers is not hiring an agent and will work with the Michigan coaching staff during the evaluation and pre-draft processes.

Even if a player does use an agent during the evaluation process, he can return to school without losing eligibility if he ends the relationship with the agent.

Livers has started 46 games in three seasons at Michigan.

He led the Wolverines in scoring this season at 12.9 points per game, although he was limited to 21 games because of injury problems.

