NCAA players to enter next years NBA draft

Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry enters NBA draft

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry has entered the NBA draft.

Perry announced his decision on social media and was congratulated by the school in a tweet.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound sophomore was selected as The Associated Press co-Southeastern Conference player of the year after ranking in the top 10 of several conference categories.

Perry led the SEC in rebounds last season with 10.1 per game, ranked sixth in scoring at 17.4 points and ninth in blocks with 1.2. He also shot 50% to rank fourth in the SEC while leading the Bulldogs to a fourth-place finish.

Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry pulls down a rebound during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Kentucky won 80-72. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Georgetown’s Mac McClung to test NBA waters, could return

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown sophomore guard Mac McClung announced Sunday that he is declaring for the NBA draft but will maintain his eligibility so he can return to college.

The 6-foot-2 McClung attracted an online following for his high-flying dunks while he was in high school in Virginia.

He averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season but missed time because of a right foot injury and appeared in only 21 of Georgetown’s 32 games.

McClung’s last game was Feb. 19 against Providence, when he played only eight minutes and missed all three of his field-goal attempts.

As a freshman, he averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and two assists.

The Hoyas finished the year with seven consecutive losses and a 15-17 record under coach Patrick Ewing.

Georgetown guard Mac McClung (2) shoots as he is defended by Creighton guard Denzel Mahoney (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington. Georgetown won 83-80. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

St John’s wing LJ Figueroa declares for NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — St. John’s wing LJ Figueroa has declared for the NBA draft.

School officials announced Figueroa’s decision Saturday, saying that he hasn’t hired an agent and still has the option to return to school.

Figueroa can return to school for his final season of eligibility if he withdraws from the draft pool by June 3.