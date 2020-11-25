No. 25 Michigan women pull away from C Michigan 93-75

NCAA Basketball

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico, second from left, celebrates the team’s win over Michigan State with guard Amy Dilk (1) and forward Naz Hillmon (00) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, file photo. The Wolverines will be counting on Naz Hillmon, a 6-foot-2 junior who last season led the team with 17.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. “One of the most important things with any program is experience, and having Naz back is tremendous,” Barnes Arico said. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Leigha Brown added 22 points and No. 25 Michigan pulled away for a 93-75 season-opening women’s college basketball win over Central Michigan. Hillmon went 11 for 13 from the field and Brown 9 of 13 as the Wolverines shot 62%. Hillmon helped Michigan to a 41-23 rebounding advantage but the Wolverines had 16 turnovers. The Chippewas were led by Micaela Kelly with 30 points. Molly Davis added 24. They combined to go 22 of 42 from the field while their teammates were 8 of 25.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories