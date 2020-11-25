No. 25 Michigan women pull away from C Michigan 93-75

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Leigha Brown added 22 points and No. 25 Michigan pulled away for a 93-75 season-opening women’s college basketball win over Central Michigan. Hillmon went 11 for 13 from the field and Brown 9 of 13 as the Wolverines shot 62%. Hillmon helped Michigan to a 41-23 rebounding advantage but the Wolverines had 16 turnovers. The Chippewas were led by Micaela Kelly with 30 points. Molly Davis added 24. They combined to go 22 of 42 from the field while their teammates were 8 of 25.