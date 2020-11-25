No. 25 Michigan women pull away from C Michigan 93-75

FILE – Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico, second from left, celebrates the team’s win over Michigan State with guard Amy Dilk (1) and forward Naz Hillmon (00) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, file photo. The Wolverines will be counting on Naz Hillmon, a 6-foot-2 junior who last season led the team with 17.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. “One of the most important things with any program is experience, and having Naz back is tremendous,” Barnes Arico said. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)