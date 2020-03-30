‘There’s no blueprint’ – Virus upends college recruiting

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico directs her team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich. The outbreak of the coronavirus brought the sports world — the whole world, really — to a screeching halt, and that includes the crucial recruiting period for college coaches that were putting the finishing touches on their 2020 classes while laying the all-important groundwork for next year’s classes. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

This is typically the time of year U.S. college coaches are trying to land recruits. Instead, most of the country is on lock-down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coaches such as Michigan’s Kim Barnes Arico and Kansas’ Bill Self are forced to look for creative ways to reach out to athletes.

Text messages, social media and phone calls are a start. FaceTime and Zoom conferences have become popular.

It is unknown if they can adequately replace the face-to-face relationships that are so crucial to recruiting.