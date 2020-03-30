Webber’s TO vs Tar Heels among iconic March Madness moments

NCAA Basketball


FILE – In this April 5, 1993, file photo, Michigan’s Chris Webber (4) stands by as North Carolina’s Eric Montross celebrates during North Carolina’s technical foul shots in the final seconds of the NCAA Final Four championship game at the Superdome in New Orleans. Webber called a time out Michigan did not have, and Michigan was charged with a technical foul and lost possession of the ball. Donald Williams made all four free throws and North Carolina won the national title 77-71. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan, File)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WJMN) — The most famous timeout called in the history of the NCAA Tournament has been variously called the biggest mistake, the biggest choke, the most embarrassing gaffe, all because that timeout didn’t actually exist.

But the infamous timeout that Michigan star Chris Webber called against North Carolina in the 1993 title game, resulting in a technical foul and essentially gifting the Tar Heels the title, is just one of several key moments have come to define the NCAA Tournament.

And sometimes, there is more than meets the eye when it comes to those games.

