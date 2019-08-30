NCAA Golf tournament takes over Upper Peninsula for Labor Day weekend

HARRIS, Mich. (WJM) – Upper Peninsula native Casey Van Damme brings NCAA golf to a new course in the area for Labor Day weekend. The Island Resort Intercollegiate at Sage run is Sunday and Monday with ten college teams competing in the tournament.

Casey Van Damme is the director of golf for South Dakota State and was instrumental in bringing the tournament back to his home turf.

Players from NMU, along with North Florida, Kentucky, Purdue, and Michigan state will tee off over the weekend on the hunt for a tournament title.

Players were in town Friday getting in some practice holes.

Van Damme said. “Sage Run is a different kind of venue than these players normally see week-in and week-out, so I think what you’re going to see is the start of a great tradition and a tournament teams will want to return to year after year, especially when they see how strongly this community will embrace golf and support this event.”

Sage Run plays around, over and through a scenic ridge that was shaped by glacial activity.

Tony Mancilla, Island Resort General Manager, said. “It will be interesting to see how the golf course holds up to top-flight talent and how the players react to the challenges the course presents. With several blind shots off some tees and some very demanding long par fours, this isn’t typically a course that players go low on their first time out.”

