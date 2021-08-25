5-star guard Emoni Bates makes his college decision

NCAA

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Ypsilanti Lincoln’s Emoni Bates shoots against River Rouge during the Tip Off Classic high school basketball game in Ypsilanti, Mich. Bates has committed to Memphis, adding another five-star recruit to coach Penny Hardaway’s roster. Bates announced his decision Wednesday, Aug. 25, on Instagram after narrowing his choices to Michigan State, Oregon and the NBA’s G League. The Michigan native committed to Tom Izzo and the Spartans last year before changing his mind in April. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Emoni Bates has committed to Memphis, adding another five-star recruit to coach Penny Hardaway’s roster. Bates announced his decision on Instagram after also considering Michigan State, Oregon and the NBA’s G League. The Michigan native committed to Tom Izzo and the Spartans last year before changing his mind in April. The 6-foot-8 guard has been called a generational talent and is projected as the No. 1 overall pick when he becomes eligible for the NBA draft after he turns 19 in 2023.

Latest Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories