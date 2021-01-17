8 Falcons Prove Too Much For Wildcat Hockey Saturday Night

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — After a strong opening period and power play tally in the second, the Bowling Green State University offense was too much for the Northern Michigan University hockey team as they fell to the eighth-ranked Falcons, 6-2, Saturday night.

The Wildcats opened the first period with a 4-0 edge in shots on goal, allowing the Falcons’ first shot on net over five minutes into the frame. Despite the strong defensive effort early, BGSU jumped out to the 2-0 lead before Jett Jungels recorded the first goal of his collegiate career at 12:05 of the first.

The second period featured a pair of power play goals, one for each side, including a rocket from the far circle to make it a 3-2 game at 12:09 of the middle frame. The Falcons would get one more before the end of the period to take the 4-2 lead into the second intermission.

BGSU would find the back of the net twice more in the third period for the 6-2 final score.

Vincent de Mey sent a shot towards the net where Jett Jungels got a stick on it out front to deflect the puck past the Falcon netminder for his first goal as a Wildcat. Alex Frye also tallied an assist on the goal, setting up the initial de Mey shot.

The Wildcat power play unit went to work part way through the second after a Falcon was called for elbowing at 11:47. It took the team just 22 seconds to capitalize on the man-advantage when de Mey buried a shot from the far circle. His first shot bounced off the pads of BGSU’s Rose in net and the Wildcats duplicated the same set of passes between Nardi and Readman before sending the puck back to de Mey where he wound up for the one-timer goal.

The Wildcats had 48 total shot attempts, firing 29 on net.

John Hawthorne made 30 saves between the pipes in Saturday’s contest.

Jett Jungels recorded his first collegiate goal with a deflection out front to light the lamp for the Wildcats’ first goal of the evening.

de Mey fired off nine shots in the game, including a team-best five on net while posting two points off a goal and an assist.

The Wildcats return to Western Collegiate Hockey Association play next weekend with a trip to Alabama Huntsville, Jan. 22-23. Both games are scheduled for an 8:07 p.m. ET start.

