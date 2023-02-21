MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan student-athlete Elena Alaix’s basketball journey began over 4,000 miles away from NMU’s campus.

“I’m from Madrid, Spain,” said Alaix. “It’s probably like the biggest city in Spain. I grew up loving sports, my family has always been sports. I was a very tall kid from the beginning and I was always the tallest one. When you have a tall kid what do you do? You play basketball.”

Basketball was not Elena’s first choice, however.

“I was also playing tennis at the same time,” said Alaix. “There was a period of time where I thought maybe I could go more into tennis but then I had a coach that kind of changed the way that I thought about basketball and really push me to become a better player and also grew up as a person in that process. So, he was also the first person to talk to me about the opportunity to come to the United State’s to play basketball in college.”

With 100% of her focus on basketball, Elena began to develop her skills on the court, finding success while competing at the highest level of competition in Spain. Through her hard work she was able to realize her dream of playing basketball in the United States.

“I think the process is a little different coming from a different country,” said Alaix. “I got an agent and we created a highlight video with my best games and all that, where coaches could go to a portal and see my profile. If they liked it they could reach me and that’s how Troy Mattson contacted me.”

Elena and Mattson, the head coach for the NMU women’s program at the time, had a productive conversation. However, Elena ultimately chose to take her talents to the Pacific Northwest.

“I first of all committed to a different university, the University of Portland” said Alaix. “Then got a switch of coaches and I decided to transfer.”

Back in the portal, Elena was looking for a new home. It didn’t take long for Mattson to get back in contact with Elena, reinforcing his desire to bring her on board. Before long, Elena was on her way to Marquette, signing on before even visiting the campus.

“Troy Mattson used his Facetime skills,” said Alaix. “He showed me the university around and I just thought it was a great fit and right after that call I knew that I wanted to come here.”

In Marquette, a familiar face from back home helped Elena transition to life in the U.P.

“When she decided to transfer she asked me if this was a good place and of course I said all of the good things that I thought it was,” said Andrea Perez, a junior guard for the Wildcats. “Coach Mattson asked, too, if Elena should come here and I said of course. I was here so she asked me questions about how it was and that’s kind of how it started.”

“We also were on the same team when we were younger,” said Alaix. “We played against each other for a long time and then we played for two years together. Obviously, I asked her questions about the university, about the coach, about the teammates and all that. Yeah, it was very nice to have her here.”

For the past four years, Elena has been an important piece to the Wildcats success, becoming a strong leader for the team. Ironically enough, her biggest strength on the court? Communication.

“She’s come in everyday with a really positive attitude,” said Chloe Thompkins, and assistant coach for the Wildcats. “It’s actually unbelievable, she’s actually our best communicator on the floor and it’s her second language which I think is absolutely nuts. It blows me away and I always kind of say to the girls, ‘Our best communicator is speaking in her second language, so if she can do this I think everyone else can kind of talk a little bit more. ‘”

This past Saturday, Elena, the lone senior player on the team, was honored during Senior Day prior to the Wildcats game against Purdue-Northwest. Although her direct family was unable to make the trip to see her play, she was accompanied by family members who reside in Minnesota.

“It’s been tough at times,” said Alaix. “My family, I’m really close to them and it’s really hard being so far away from them. I only see them once a year. But, I have family in Minnesota, my aunt who is my dad’s sister, she lives in Minnesota and I go there every Christmas. She makes me feel at home, they’re almost like my second parents.”

Thanks to the efforts of assistant coach Chloe Thompkins, the team was able to surprise Elena with a special message which was played over the Jumbotron for everyone to see.

“It was really special, the whole night was special to me,” said Alaix. “I knew there was going to be some special video but I had no clue it was going to be my parents and my brother. They don’t talk a lot of English so I knew they were nervous to talk in English. It was really emotional.”

Despite the language barrier Elena’s family was able deliver a powerful message.

“When I watched the video, it made me smile because that is who I think of Elena as,” said Thompkins. “She is confident, she is resilient, and she had endured a lot. So, when I saw her parents share that message it made so much sense of how Elena became the young woman that she is and the young player that she is. It’s so much of who her parents are and who her family is. So, that was just really special to get to see that.”

“That has been something that they have always told me,” said Alaix. “Have confidence in yourself and how proud they are of me and I always carry that me. Their support means so much to me in every decision that I’ve made. It awesome having them and I think they’re the best parents. I could not have done it without them and I wouldn’t be able to be here without them either.”