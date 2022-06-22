MARQUETTE, Mich. — Northern Michigan University Men’s Soccer and Head Coach Alex Fatovic have named Adam Kelemet to be the team’s new assistant coach.

Kelemet joins the Wildcats staff after five years as the director of coaching at Total Soccer Development (TSD), a comprehensive training organization for players and teams in Bergen County, New Jersey. Among his duties at TSD, Kelemet acted as head coach of seven teams, five of which boasted winning records and league promotions. He has also secured contracts with youth travel programs in six different towns in northern New Jersey. Kelemet has been responsible for creating company training curriculum and ensuring implementation from 15+ trainers for each of their corresponding teams.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce Adam Kelemet as the newest edition to our NMU soccer staff,” said Head Coach Alex Fatovic. “Adam has tremendous passion for the game and possesses an amazing growth mindset, which will help make his transition to the college game seamless.”

With a high-level of experience as a player, Kelemet brings extensive knowledge of the game with him to NMU. From 2013-17, he played professionally in the Swedish league at the Division I level, most recently for Motala AIF from 2015-17, where he served as team captain and for Sandvikens IF from 2013-15. Kelemet played for Fajardo FC in 2011, a member of the Pro Puerto Rican Soccer League. A year prior, he was in Kaiserslautern, Germany playing for SV Morlautern. Kelemet played Division I collegiate soccer at Long Island University in Brooklyn, New York from 2005-09.

“I am very excited to take on the role as assistant coach for Northern Michigan University Men’s Soccer,” said Kelemet. “After years of experience playing NCAA Division I and professionally in Europe, I am eager to share my knowledge and influence the team to promote a positive student-athlete experience. This is also a full-circle moment for me to be reunited with head coach Alex Fatovic, after our years playing together collegiately at LIU Brooklyn. We are both very ambitious and passionate about coaching the game the right way and I was honored to be considered by Coach Fatovic for this amazing opportunity at such a great university. I look forward to helping build NMU into a championship-level program and can’t wait to get started.”

“As a player, Adam was a phenomenal attacking midfielder and enjoyed a long playing career after college at a high-level around the world and will bring these experiences and so much more to our players,” added Fatovic. “However and most importantly, Adam is an exceptional human being and will bring great energy to the locker room, which is a crucial component as we look to build a strong culture in our first year. Welcome to NMU Adam! “

Northern Michigan Men’s Soccer will begin their 2022 campaign on August 26 and 28 as they play at Wisconsin-Lutheran and Quincy. The home opener will take place on September 1 when the Wildcats welcome the Lewis Flyers to town.