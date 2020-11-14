Alaska Anchorage halts hockey season; program likely done

Alaska Anchorage head coach Dave Shyiak argues a call with referee C.J. Beaurline during the second period of an NCAA college hockey game against Denver, Saturday, March 14, 2009, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alaska Anchorage will not field a men’s hockey team this season, likely ending the Seawolves’ status as an NCAA Division I program.

Alaska Anchorage notified the Western Collegiate Hockey Association it’s opting out of this season.

It’s part of the university’s decision to halt all indoor winter sports due to health risks and protocol restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alaska Anchorage announced earlier this year it plans to drop men’s hockey and three other sports programs to save money.

Alaska Anchorage right winger Kevin Clark (9) is congratulated by teammates Nils Backstrom, left, Mat Robinson (33), Tommy Grant (16), Paul Crowder, back and during the first period of an NCAA hockey game in Denver, Saturday, March 14, 2009. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Alaska Anchorage right winger Kevin Clark, center celebrates his goal against Denver with teammates Matt Robinson (33), Nils Backstrom (13) and Paul Crowder (20) during the second period of an NCAA hockey game in Denver, Friday, March 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver center Jesse Martin (14) tangles with Alaska Anchorage defenseman Jared Tuton (22) during the first period of an NCAA college hockey game in Denver, Friday, March 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Latest Stories