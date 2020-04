LOS ANGELES (AP) — The five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award as the nation's top college basketball player are Udoka Azubuike of Kansas, Luka Garza of Iowa, Markus Howard of Marquette, Myles Powell of Seton Hall and Obi Toppin of Dayton.

The 44th annual award will be presented April 7 during ESPN's “SportsCenter” broadcast at 5 p.m. EDT.