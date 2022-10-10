DETROIT – Michigan Tech Senior quarterback Will Ark (Green Bay, Wisconsin) was named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, after he threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday to help Michigan Tech defeat Wayne State on homecoming 35-34.

Ark assembled a 10-play, 64-yard final offensive drive and rushed into the endzone from the one-yard line. He totaled 30 yards on the ground on four attempts. Ark’s longest touchdown pass of the afternoon went for 79 yards to sophomore Darius Willis in the fourth quarter.

Ark currently ranks second in the GLIAC with eight touchdown passes and is third in passing yards per game with 168.0. Ark stepped into the starting quarterback role for Tech in 2018. He has 42 career touchdown passes and 495 completions as a Husky.He is the first Michigan Tech player to be recognized as GLIAC Player of the Week this fall. The Huskies (2-4, 1-1) face rival Northern Michigan in their next game on Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m. for the Miner’s Cup at Kearly Stadium.