Arvid Caderoth named WCHA Rookie of the Week

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech forward Arvid Caderoth has been named the WCHA Rookie of the Week the league announced on Tuesday (Jan. 26).

Caderoth led WCHA rookies with three points over the weekend. He scored his first collegiate goal Monday in a 4-1 win at Northern Michigan to tie the game at one and then assisted on Tech’s fourth goal of the game. Caderoth assisted on the game-winning goal by Eric Gotz in Saturday’s 2-0 victory.

The Gothenburg, Sweden native also led WCHA rookies with a plus-3 rating, seven shots on goal, and five blocked shots over the weekend. He has a point in three straight games and in four of the last five contests, including an assist on the game-winning goal three times. In 12 games in his first season, Caderoth has a goal and four assists to rank fifth amongst WCHA newcomers.

The Huskies are 8-3-1 overall and have won seven straight games, dating back to December 13. Tech is ranked No. 18 this week and travels to No. 8 Bowling Green for a WCHA series in Ohio. The puck drops at 7:07 p.m. both nights at the Slater Family Ice Arena.

