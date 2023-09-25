Houghton, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Tech Hockey team received a huge boost thanks to a recent verbal commitment.

Austen Swankler, committed to the Huskies via a social media post on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot junior forward, was a first-team All-CCHA selection during the 2022-23 season and a Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominee. Swankler has two years of eligibility left.

Swankler was named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association Preseason Player of the Year in the conference media poll last week.

Twitter/@austenswankler

Swankler led the CCHA in points (32) and assists (19) in 2022-23, scoring 13 goals in 26 conference games to earn All-CCHA First Team honors as a member of the Bowling Green Falcons last season.

The Michigan Tech Huskies were picked to finish in first place in both the CCHA Coaches and Media polls.

On Monday, the Huskies were ranked in 10th place in the USCHO.com Preseason Poll.