ESCANABA, MI – After going undefeated in the confe rence season the Norse racked up numerous postseason awards including six players named to All-Conference Teams, two All-Defensive Team players, three All-Freshman Team players, two All-Region and All-MCCAA players, the Defensive Player of the Year, the Freshman of the Year, and the Coach of the Year.

Headlining the list with an impressive sevem different awards is Tyrel Creger (FR, Owatonna, MN). Tyrel was named All-Region, All-MCCAA, Northern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Northern Conference Freshman of the Year, MCCAA All-Defensive Team, MCCAA All-Freshman Team, and MCCAA All-Conference First Team. For the season Creger started and played in all 32 games and averaged 10.8 points per game and shot 45.9% from the field. He also had 5.5 rebounds per game and led the team with 4.3 assists per game. Creger was often matched up with the opposing team’s top guard and led the Norse with 62 steals on the season.

Lamar Grayson (SO, Richfield, MN) earned All-Region, All-MCCAA, and Northern Conference First Team honors this season. He was the leading scorer for the Norse and averaged 16.4 points per game on 48.5% shooting. Lamar also had 2.1 assists per game and had 37 steals. He was named MCCAA Northern Conference Player of the Week two times this season.

Genesis Kemp (FR, Grand Rapids, MI) was named to the MCCAA All-Freshman Team as well as earning MCCAA Second Team recognition. He played in 31 of Bay’s 32 games and came off the bench for all but two of those. He shot 50.0% from the floor and scored at a 12.0 points per game pace. He also grabbed 5.2 rebounds per game and had 23 steals and 20 blocks. Kemp was named the MCCAA Northern Conference Player of the Week one time.

Collin Hudson (FR, Escanaba, MI) was the third player from Bay College to be named to the MCCAA All-Freshman Team and received the MCCAA Second Team nod. He played in all 32 games and started 30 of them, and scored 8.6 points per game. He shot 42.2% from the floor, which included 34.3% from three-point. Colin grabbed 3.8 rebounds per game, had 28 assists, 29 steals, and 19 blocks.

Justin Nelson (SO, Iron River, MI) was the second Norse player named to the MCCAA All-Defensive Team and was also selected to the MCCAA Third Team. Justin played in 31 games and averaged 8.7 points per game on 53.1% shooting. He collected 4.6 rebounds per game and led the team with 33 blocks this season. He also had 18 steals.

Justin was also named MCCAA Northern Conference Player of the Week for the final week of voting for the award (March 6-12). In the final two games of the Norse season he had 34 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 blocked shots.

Rounding out the list is Jaylen Flaniken (SO, Troy, MI). Jaylen was named to the MCCAA Third Team All-Conference. He averaged 8.3 points per game and hit on 42.3% of his shots. He also had 5.4 rebounds per game and had 28 assists and 24 steals.

Head Coach Matt Johnson also received recognition as the MCCAA Northern Conference Coach of the Year. He led the Norse to a program high of 26 wins and six losses. The season featured an impressive 16-game win streak that stretched from the middle of January to the first week of March and included the entire conference season. The Norse lost to the #3 ranked Henry Ford College in the MCCAA Championship. They defeated Glen Oaks in their first game of the Great Lakes District Tournament, but fell to Mott Community College to end their season.