ESCANABA, MI – In the first year of competition in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Bay College’s Women’s Basketball Team ended up with three individuals being honored with conference awards. Tianna Taylor (SO, Gwinn, MI) and Alaina Trudeau (SO, Gladstone, MI) were named to the All-MCCAA Second Team, while Alyssa Cretton (SO, Niagara, WI) received Honorable Mention.

Tianna Taylor played in 28 of the team’s 29 games and started in 22 of them. She averaged 6.9 points per game and shot 38.4% from the field. She also grabbed 5.4 rebound per game and had 26 steals and eight blocks on the season.

Alaina Trudeau missed game due to an injury, but still managed to play in 20 contests and start 16 of them. She was the second leading scorer for the Norse with 12.9 points per game. She was the leading threat from deep for Bay and shot 39.7% from three-point. She also grabbed 5.7 rebounds per game and had 31 assists and 18 steals on the season.

Alyssa Cretton led the Norse in scoring with 14.8 points per game. She started all 29 games and averaged 35.3 minutes a contest. Alyssa also led the team in rebounds with 5.5 per game, assists with 73, and steals with 46. Cretton shot 36.6% from the field for the season.

The Norse finished the season 9-19 and accepted a bid into the NJCAA Great Lakes District Tournament. They ended their season with a 80-56 loss against Delta College.